WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is undergoing a root canal after experiencing some dental pain – a procedure that will take him out of commission for at least one public event on Monday.

Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. The president had an initial root canal that day, and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, O’Connor said.

On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O’Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will complete Biden’s root canal at the White House.

He was scheduled to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House, which hosts NCAA champions from various men’s and women’s sports from the 2022-2023 season. Vice President Kamala Harris will instead attend in Biden’s place, the White House said.

Later Monday, Biden is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and host a reception for chiefs of mission, although it is unclear whether those events would still take place.