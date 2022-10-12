SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives.

There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Friday — broadcasted on WSAV, on WSAV.com or on the WSAV News app. Nexstar stations throughout Georgia will also be broadcasting the event, as well as some stations in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Following the debate, tune in on-air and online at 8 p.m. for a post-debate show with our experts and political analysts about how the candidates fared.

WSAV news anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw and WAGA-TV’s Buck Lanford will host the debate and will pose questions to the candidates about issues that are important to Georgia voters.

The debate will take place at J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.

We want to hear your thoughts throughout the Oct. 14 debate. We’ll be monitoring your reaction on Twitter through the hashtag #GASenDebate.