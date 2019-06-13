Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Politics
Sarah Sanders speculation shakes up Arkansas governor’s race
O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery
Democratic contenders bash Fox News on Fox News
Dems accelerate election security push after Trump comments
Court rules against Trump on immigrant teen abortion policy
More Politics Headlines
Ivanka Trump took in nearly $4M from DC hotel last year
Klobuchar supports Trump impeachment process ‘beginning now’
Trump says he plans to keep criticizing Fed over rates
Trump taps former immigration official as his border czar
NYC mayor: Trump’s openness to foreign help ‘treasonous’
Trump doesn’t commit to backing Pence for president in 2024
Trump says he’d ‘of course’ tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt
Progressive announces bid to challenge Susan Collins in 2020
Anita Hill open to voting for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nod
Jury reaches partial verdict in trial of Benghazi militant