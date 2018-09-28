Senator Richard Shelby releases statement on Kavanaugh hearing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKRG/AP) - Alabama Senator Richard Shelby released a statement following Thursday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“I know this was a difficult day for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and their families. I appreciate Chairman Grassley giving both sides a fair chance to be heard. I watched the hearing today. I thought that Dr. Ford was credible, but I thought that Judge Kavanaugh came on very strong and was also very credible,”​​​​​​ said Shelby in a statement sent to News 5.

Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, California psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford told senators that one night in the summer of 1982, a drunken Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation and said he's never sexually assaulted anyone.