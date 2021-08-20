Secret Service releases list of items prohibited from upcoming Trump appearance in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Former President Donald Trump will visit Cullman this weekend.
Trump is set to speak at an Alabama GOP event on August 21 at York Family Farm after a day of festivities.
All attendees are asked and highly encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering while going through the Secret Service security screening checkpoint area. Social distancing will not be available at the event.
The following items are PROHIBITED from the event:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Appliances (i.e. Toasters)
- Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
- Balloons
- Balls (e.g. footballs, tennis balls, baseballs, etc.)
- Banners, signs, placards
- Chairs (including folding chairs)
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- E-Cigarettes
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal and metal containers
- Knives (of any kind)
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.