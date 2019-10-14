Rep. Matt Gaetz not allowed into impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKRG) — Florida Representative Matt Gaetz was not allowed into an impeachment inquiry hearing with President Trump’s former Russia advisor on Monday.

Fox News reported he was allegedly kicked out of the meeting on Capitol Hill. Gaetz felt he should’ve been allowed to observe the meeting since he’s a member of the House Judiciary Committee. However, the meeting was a closed-door session with the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees.

“Today when the Intelligence Committee and other committees were meeting to examine witnesses, I appeared just to participate, just to observe,” said Gaetz.

Gaetz, disappointed with the fact he was not allowed into the meeting said, “I’m deeply disappointed that as a member of the House Judiciary Committee on behalf of my constituents I’m unable to participate and listen to the questions and answers. And it’s even more troubling when we look at the selective leaks from Adam Schiff where information will be taken out of context and provided to the press.”

Chairman Schiff and the radical democrats are now active participants in the coup. To exclude Members of Congress from hearings confirms the American people’s suspicions: this is not a legitimate "impeachment inquiry" — it is a charade. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 14, 2019

Watch the full media interview with Gaetz here: