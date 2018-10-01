Political

President Trump says he'd be a 'mess' as a drinker

Oct 01, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump jokes he'd be a "mess" if he indulged in alcoholic beverages.
    
Trump spoke about his drinking habits Monday at a news conference as he discussed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's comments about drinking beer in high school and college.
    
The president noted that he is not a drinker, saying "I can honestly say I've never had a beer in my life" and "it's one of my only good traits."
    
Added Trump: "Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I'd be? I'd be the world's worst."
    
Trump's older brother, Fred Jr., died after struggling with alcoholism. In the past, Trump has described him as a "great guy," but said he "had a problem with alcohol." Trump has said he learned from his brother.

