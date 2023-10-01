WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been at odds with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy since the multi-round speakership vote at the start of the year. Now it appears the conservative firebrand is ready to take his displeasure to a House vote.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday, Gaetz said the deal the speaker cut to avoid a government shutdown was the last straw for him:

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy. The one thing everyone has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy. He lied to Biden he lied to House conservatives.” Under the rules of McCarthy’s speakership, it only takes one member to call for a vote to vacate the speakership.

McCarthy does not appear worried. Speaking this morning on CBS’s Face the Nation the Speaker of the House said “I’ll survive” adding that Gaetz’s challenge is “personal” and said the Florida Congressman is more concerned about securing spots on TV shows.