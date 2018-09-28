Jones says he will vote 'no' on Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination
(WKRG/AP) -- Republican senators say the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second ranking-Republican, had said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and "see where we are." After meeting, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, "There will be a vote tomorrow morning."
Senator Doug Jones says he will vote against nominating Kavanaugh. “The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no," said Jones in a statement released Thursday night.
Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, California psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ford told senators that one night in the summer of 1982, a drunken Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation and said he's never sexually assaulted anyone.
