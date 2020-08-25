Gaetz: Trump is a ‘visionary,’ Biden a ‘basement dweller’

(WKRG) — Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz called President Donald Trump a “visionary” Monday night at the Republican National Convention.

Gaetz was among more than two dozen speakers who spoke from an empty Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. Some in-person elements of the convention are taking place in Washington, D.C.

Gaetz called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “a basement dweller” and said, if elected, he would be a puppet for liberal special interests.

“The Woketopioans will settle for Biden because they’ll make him an extra in a movie written, produced and directed by others,”: Gaetz said. “It’s a horror film really. They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door. And the police won’t come when you call. In Democrat led cities, they’re already being defunded.”

Gaetz also took a shot at Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her home state of California.

“A state that cannot keep the power running for its own people should not being sending its junior senator to be vice president.”

Gaetz criticized those protesting against inequities in the nation and calling for a Biden victory in November.

“America is the greatest country that has ever existed,” Gaetz said. “Don’t let an celebrity, athlete or politician tell you otherwise.”

