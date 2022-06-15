TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is leaning toward voting for Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election.

The billionaire said last month that he plans to vote Republican in upcoming elections. Musk said he did it for the first time this week, casting his ballot for Texas Republican Mayra Flores who won a special election to serve as the first Mexican-born congresswoman in the United States.

A Twitter user asked him if he would vote for a Republican for president in 2024. Musk said, “TBD.”

When asked who he was leaning toward, Musk said, “DeSantis.”

“I supported [Democratic candidate Andrew] Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning,” the billionaire added.

Although the governor has never said he’s running for president or considering it, he is widely seen as a top contender for 2024.

For the second year in a row, he won a straw poll for 2024 presidential candidates at a Colorado conservative conference with 71% of the vote to Trump’s 67.7%.