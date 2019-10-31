Byrne says Sessions should stay out of Senate race

U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque – RTX2YC12

Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne is discouraging former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions from running for his old seat, citing President Trump’s disdain for his former Attorney General.

Sessions held the Senate seat from 1997 to 2017, when he resigned to become U.S. Attorney General. President Trump fired him in 2018, for recusing himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In 2017, Democrat Doug Jones won a special election for Sessions’ former Senate seat, beating Republican Roy Moore. Now several published reports say Sessions is considering a last-minute run for his old job. Qualifying for the race ends November 8.

Byrne, who represents Lower Alabama in Congress, is one of six Republicans currently running for the Senate seat. He told “The Hill” that Sessions should stay out of the race due to his relationship with the president.

“The president has been very clear about his extreme displeasure with Jeff Sessions,” Byrne said. “For Jeff’s sake, and for the state of Alabama, I hope we don’t have to endure our very popular president at great public odds with Jeff.”

Most political analysts believe Sessions, 72, would be the immediate front runner in the race. In addition to Byrne, former Auburn University Football Coach Tommy Tuberville, Secretary of State John Merrill, State Rep. Arnold Mooney, businessman Stanley Adair and Moore are running.

