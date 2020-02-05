ALGOP Says Sen. Doug Jones will vote to convict President Trump on impeachment

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Alabama GOP Chairman Terry Lathan says Alabama Senator Doug Jones intends to convict President Donald Trump on both counts of the impeachment charges.

Here is the full statement from ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan:

“Alabama Democrat Senator Doug Jones has announced he will vote to convict President Trump on both impeachment charges. He continues to take his marching orders from Chuck Schumer and his liberal California campaign donors. By voting to convict, Senator Jones once again is demonstrating his contempt for the majority of Alabamians who are opposed to impeachment. This comes as no surprise when you consider his past voting record including his votes against Justice Kavanaugh and many of President Trump’s other nominees, his refusal to back border wall funding and his continued support of abortion on demand. The voters of Alabama will keenly remember this day on November 3rd and replace Senator Jones with someone who will truly represent Alabama’s values.”

