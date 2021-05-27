Police won’t say who fired shot that killed baby in standoff on I-10

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi police department says it will not disclose who fired the bullet that killed a baby as multiple law enforcement officers shot at the child’s father.

The Sun Herald filed a public records request with Biloxi police. Officers say their investigation continues, so they won’t release results from a forensic test on the bullet. Biloxi is handling the investigation because other law enforcement agencies were involved.

The baby, La’Mello Parker, was killed May 3 near Biloxi after his father, Eric Derell Smith, led police on a chase from Louisiana to Mississippi. Smith was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend and her nephew in Baker, Louisiana.

