Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas was arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam.

Kendall Tyson, 19, was located Sunday behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport, Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said in a news release.

Slowed traffic near Bossier City brought the chase to a stop, police said. The ambulance had been stolen from Dallas, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) away.

Medics had discovered the emergency vehicle was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the ambulance wasn’t there, news outlets reported.

Officers who captured Tyson said she had an “obvious impairment level,” and authorities conducted sobriety tests, Hardy said. Authorities didn’t reveal the outcome of the tests.

Tyson has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while intoxicated, driving without a driver’s license and more, Hardy said. She was booked into Bossier Maximum Jail. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.

