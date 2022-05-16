PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A night manager at a Washington state Arby’s who was arrested recently on child porn charges, also allegedly urinated into a milkshake mix at least twice, Vancouver police said Saturday.

Steven Sharp was booked into the Clark County Jail on nine separate charges after allegedly confessing to detectives he downloaded and distributed child porn and had a sexual interest in children. Sharp, who said he worked as the night manager at the Arby’s not far from the Portland International Airport, allegedly confessed to detectives when they were speaking with him on May 10.

When investigators got a search warrant for his digital devices, they said they found a video of Sharp urinating into a milkshake mix.

According to court documents, Sharp said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away. He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers. Sharp also confessed he did it at least twice.

The alleged incidents happened on October 30-31, 2021, officials said. Investigators are now hoping to talk with anyone who has a receipt or a verified transaction from that Arby’s on those dates.

Neither Arby’s nor its franchisee were aware of Sharp’s “abhorrent actions,” investigators with the Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit said. Arby’s told Nexstar’s KOIN that Sharp is no longer employed there.

Sharp faces four counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, four counts of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and one count of second-degree assault.

More investigation is being done on Sharp’s digital devices, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.