CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a body found in a “hand-dug grave” earlier this month.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a call from the caretaker at the Corinth Cemetery regarding a body found near a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 on May 5. The body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy which was completed on Tuesday and revealed the manner of death to be a homicide. The cause of death has not been released.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the victim. According to CCSO, the forensic examination revealed the victim to be a white male, between their late 20s or early 30s, with an average build and dark hair and also between 5’8″ and 5’9″. The victim also had a tattoo on the inside of their right forearm.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact CCSO SGt. Jennifer Bland at 205-755-4698.