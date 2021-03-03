Police searching for suspect who shot convenient store clerk

Watch the above video to help Birmingham PD identify the suspect in this case.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a convenient store Monday, March 1.

On Monday, Birmingham Police say a suspect entered the Korner Kupboard on Lawson Road in east Birmingham around 8 p.m. The suspect entered the store and held the store clerk at gunpoint.

The suspect then demanded money from the register and received an unknown amount of cash from the register. During the robbery, a physical altercation ensured between the clerk and the suspect, BPD said. The suspect shot the clerk and fled the scene on foot.

The clerk suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities report.

After investigating, police say the suspect arrived at the store in a white sedan with tinted windows that left the location once the suspect entered the store.

If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, BPD asks you to contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.