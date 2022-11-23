Photo of a man suspected of stealing an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in Birmingham. (Courtesy Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a case surrounding an Amazon delivery van that was robbed at gunpoint Sunday.

On Sunday, an Amazon delivery was reportedly robbed while in the 1600 block of 6th Street North. The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun and took the van from the victim. Police report that the van has since been recovered, but the suspect is still being sought.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward to anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest.