Police searching for suspect in slayings of 3 children, woman at SE-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three children and a woman were found killed in a southeast Fort Wayne home Wednesday morning, and Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find an “armed and dangerous” person tied to the slayings.

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home at 2904 Gay Street, a block south of East Pontiac Street, on a problem unknown, according to the police activity log.

Inside the home, authorities found three children and a woman all dead.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb

“It’s a very gruesome scene in there,” said Webb. “There are three murdered children. We need the public’s help to track down this suspect.”

The suspect is 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, a mixed male, 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. Webb said friends and family identified him as a suspect.

Webb said Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford truck with license plate “RASHAD” that had been stolen earlier Wednesday morning.

Hancz-Barron should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” and anyone who spots him is asked to called 9-1-1. He may have recently dyed his hair red, police said.

A large police presence was at the home throughout midday Wednesday, and residents gathered outside a crime scene. One neighbored called the killings “sickening.”

Neighbors are describing the incident on the corner of Gay and McKee Street that left 3 children and a woman dead this morning as "sickening." @wane15 pic.twitter.com/V7frM9TGjX — Natalie Clydesdale (@NatalieC_TV) June 2, 2021

Large police presence seen at the intersection of Gay and McKee St. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/ekuvLWYcou — Breann Boswell WANE 15 (@breannboswell_) June 2, 2021

Fort Wayne Police have fielded tips throughout the day, but the hunt for Hancz-Barron is ongoing. Anyone who spots Hancz-Barron is asked to call 9-1-1.