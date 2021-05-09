Police searching for suspect after 2 women, 4 year old injured in Times Square shooting: officials

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — The NYPD said two women and a four-year-old girl were shot in New York City’s Times Square Saturday, and officers are looking for at least one suspect.

The victims were shot at about 4:55 p.m. at 45th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, authorities said. The suspect discharged his weapon three times.

The New York Fire Department said that three civilians were taken to local hospitals, with two of them confirmed shot. The four-year-old girl, from Brooklyn was shot in the leg. A Rhode Island woman, in town to see the Statue of Liberty, was shot in the leg. And a New Jersey woman was shot in the foot.

Commissioner Shea said that the girl was in Times Square purchasing toys with her family when she was shot.

“When is this going to end? How many people have to be injured before we take this seriously?” a frustrated NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday evening.

Police say no gun has been recovered, but three shell casings from a .25 caliber were found on West 45th Street. As the police commissioner blamed bail reform and other policies for allowing criminals back out on the streets too quickly, he promised to make safety a top priority.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the victims are in stable condition and police are tracking down suspects. Police say the women and the girl appeared to be innocent bystanders, and that early investigative information indicates this began with two to four people in a dispute. Commissioner Shea said none of the three victims knew each other.

Surveillance video shows people running from the scene, while what appear to be three gunshots are heard in the background.

#TimesSquare Se reporta un tiroteo en Nueva York; hieren a bebé y a mujer. pic.twitter.com/Z1GU36IODM — Jose Villanueva (@JoseVil56553482) May 8, 2021

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).