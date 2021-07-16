Police searching for missing Prichard woman

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are asking for help to find a woman reported missing by her family.

Police say Jennetta Nicole Wooten Harte was last seen in the Alabama Village area when she went missing from her home on Geneva St back on June 26, 2021. However, police say she wasn’t reported missing until July 2, 2021 by some of her family members after they hadn’t heard from her after a few days.

Jenneta Harte is approximately 5’ 6” tall, weighs between 125-135 lbs, Dark complected w/ a tattoo “Ida” on her right shoulder, and has several abrasions about her face and body.

If you should see Ms. Jennetta Harte or have seen Ms. Jennetta Harte, please contact Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211 or any local authorities.