Search for missing 6-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnathan Pascal.

Pascal is a 6-year-old black male, and may be suffering from a condition that requires medication. He was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery on Friday at about 10:30 am.

Pascal may be in the company of his mother, Maranda Rudolph, a 38-year-old black female. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Pascal or Maranda Rudolph, contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or call 911.