Alert for missing 5-year-old Florida boy canceled

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 7/7/19 6:30 AM

Florida officials canceled the alert Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Jaxson Prows, who was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry, wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.

The child may be in the company of Erin Hontz, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a Mossy Oak camouflage hat.

They may be traveling in a 2004, beige Toyota Sienna, Florida tag number BZAX67. The vehicle’s back driver’s side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes