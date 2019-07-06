Alert for missing 5-year-old Florida boy canceled

UPDATE 7/7/19 6:30 AM

Florida officials canceled the alert Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Jaxson Prows, who was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry, wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.

The child may be in the company of Erin Hontz, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a Mossy Oak camouflage hat.

They may be traveling in a 2004, beige Toyota Sienna, Florida tag number BZAX67. The vehicle’s back driver’s side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape.