Police: Sarasota girl, 14, faces attempted murder charge after shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old girl is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy during an ongoing social media dispute, police say.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, second degree after a shooting in the 1700 block of 23rd Street on Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say the teen walked up to three people chatting in a driveway and fired five to eight rounds at the victim with a 9 mm handgun.

The boy was hit four times in his upper right leg and left arm.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found 9 mm casings on the roadway and a trail of blood leading to the victim’s home, but his injuries were non-life-threatening. The boy is currently recovering at a hospital.

The teen was identified as the shooter during a 911 call and the victim later picked her out of a photo lineup.

The victim told investigators he saw the girl “flexing” on social media with a handgun, the same gun that was used in the shooting, police said.

The victim also said the two had an ongoing dispute on social media over an allegation against him.

Police say the teen was arrested without incident and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

