Police rescue nearly 100 dogs from Alabama home

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday morning, deputies rescued nearly 100 dogs from a home in Walker County.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was done at a home on Maddox Road in the Lupton/Prospect community regarding a report about cruelty to animals. Between 75 and 100 dogs were rescued from the home.

Deputies tracked the suspect to a location near a bowling alley in Jasper. Orville Brian Nailer, 53, of Nauvoo, was taken into custody and the 11 dogs in his vehicle were picked up by the Jasper Animal Shelter. Orville is charged with 28 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Walker County Humane Society, Jasper Animal Shelter, Walker County EMA, and Saragossa Fire Department helped out in the rescue.