Police remove possible squatter from roof

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — There was a large police and fire-rescue presence near the Splash N Dash Car Wash in Theodore Saturday, as witnesses say two squatters were removed from a home.

News 5 was there as two people were handcuffed and placed in the back of two police cars. Witnesses say the two were squatting.

“We were standing there in the yard and I’d seen a head poke up,” said Jeffrey Wanamaker, who lives next door.

Wanamaker and his family were enjoying their Saturday afternoon when they noticed a commotion outside.

“Police said they had some looters in the house, and they wouldn’t come out. They had the door barricaded, that’s why they called more cops come in, and surround the house,” said Wanamaker.

Wanamaker says he saw two people, a man and a woman, go into the home the past few days. And says the two were holed up inside.

Wanamaker says a realtor discovered the squatters when they were trying to show the house to a potential buyer.

“They kicked the door in, got the female and the guy went up in the attic and had it barricaded up in there,” said Wanamaker.

A crowd of people watched on as Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile police pulled a man from the attic, and eventually off the roof.

“I’ve got 4 kids and I’m glad they actually got him out cause my kids are out in the backyard every day,” said Wanamaker.

Police were able to retrieve him from the roof and take him into custody.

News 5 saw two people in the back of police cars in handcuffs. Mobile police have yet to confirm if the two have been charged with anything.