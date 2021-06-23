Police remind Eastern Shore residents to lock vehicles after multiple incidents are caught on camera

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Surveillance video shows a man with his face covered checking for unlocked vehicles this week in a Spanish Fort neighborhood. It’s something Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says happens more often this time of year.

“Around the summertime you see the breaking and enterings pick up around the summer and the holidays. 90% of them are going to be vehicles that are unlocked. You’ll have a group of individuals that will go from driveway to driveway pulling on door handles,” Chief Barber said.

Luckily, in this case, the doors were locked, but a few miles south in Daphne, police believe a suspect caught on camera may be responsible for guns, cash, and jewelry taken from unlocked vehicles in the Stratford Glen and Winged Foot communities.

“There’s no community that’s absent of crime, so you have to make sure that you’re doing your part,” Barber said.

For months, Chief Barber and his officers have gone door to door in neighborhoods as part of the new Fort Knocks initiative. This week, they’ll be spending time in the Stone Brook subdivision and beefing up patrols.

“Talk to some of the people about what happened over the weekend and remind them face-to-face about being vigilant, making sure you’re clicking that button and you hear that horn go off that lets you know that vehicle is actually locked,” said Chief Barber, speaking about the new door-to-door program he’s implemented in Spanish Fort communities.

The department will also meet with various homeowner’s associations in the coming days and weeks. If you have any information about the recent incidents you can call police and remain anonymous.