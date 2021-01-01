Police officer helps deliver baby on New Years Day

News

by: Sofía Hernández Carrillo

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam police officer helped a woman deliver her baby while she was in labor during the early morning hours on New Years Day.

According to the Agawam Police Department, Agawam Police Officer Zack Hall received a call about a woman who was in labor at approximately 2:45 a.m.

He quickly went to the home and helped the mom deliver a healthy baby girl named Sophia.

(Photo: Agawam PD)

