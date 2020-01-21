Police: Man steals woman’s cell phone, wallet after they fall from her pocket

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department needs help to identify an alleged theft suspect.

The man allegedly took a wallet and cell phone on Dec. 23, 2019, at about 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Beach Blvd., after the items fell from the victim’s pocket onto the floor behind her. The man walked behind the woman, bent down and took the wallet and cell phone, placing the items into his left front pocket. The man then left the area in a white in color, minivan unknown make/model.

The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

LATEST STORIES