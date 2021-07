BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested Phillip Dennis, 46, Thursday morning after a stabbing incident at the Log Cabin Inn.

Dennis was booked into the Baldwin County Jail around 2:30 Thursday morning. Police say calls came in around 12:30. Officers finding the victim, Daryl Vinson Graves of Brewton, stabbed multiple times.

Dennis is charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Graves was taken to the local hospital and is recovering from the injuries.