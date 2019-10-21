Police: Man arrested after strangling kitten

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police said he strangled a kitten and sent a video of it to his cousin.

Early Sunday morning, police were sent to a home on Vermont Avenue after the caller said he received a video from his cousin, 29-year-old Zackary Nichols, strangling a cat and throwing it around the house.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nichols let an officer read his cell phone messages. Police said there was a video on the phone showing a cat being slammed on a couch.

According to police, Nichols admitted to doing this to the cat but didn’t think he did anything wrong because the cat was not injured. Nichols was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

We’re told the kitten was picked up by animal control and injuries are unknown.

The caller said Nichols has been accusing him of cheating with his fiance and that’s why he sent the video.

Nichols has been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.