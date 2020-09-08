Police looking for woman in hit and run

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are looking for a woman they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
The wreck happened in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive on Sept. 4. Below are photos of the woman and the vehicle involved.
