Police looking for woman in hit and run

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are looking for a woman they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The wreck happened in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive on Sept. 4. Below are photos of the woman and the vehicle involved.

