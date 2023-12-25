GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Coroner’s Office says police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed overnight at a Guntersville night club.

The coroner’s office said they responded around 3:30 a.m. to Clase Azul Night Club & Bar, located at 12261 US Highway 431 in Guntersville, in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

Hillard Randall Kimbrough, 22, of Guntersville died at the scene, the office confirmed in a post on social media.

The Guntersville Police Department is leading the active homicide investigation, with the assistance of the coroner’s office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.