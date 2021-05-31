Police encourage ‘zipper merge’ to ease congestion on newly reopened bridge

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The heavy holiday traffic caused some backup at times on the newly reopened Pensacola Bay Bridge but Gulf Breeze Police are encouraging drivers to use the zipper merge technique.

Many drivers have never heard of “zipper merge” except in some northern states and other countries.

The Gulf Breeze Police Department posted a picture to Facebook on Saturday showing the traffic backed up in one lane and said it could be avoided if drivers use this lesser-known technique.

The problem happens when lanes shift from two to one and all cars immediately go to the open lane but police say to stay in both lanes until you get to the merge sign then you alternate into the open lane resembling a zipper.

It will be later this summer before the bridge returns to fully four lanes again. Construction also continues on the flyover and roundabout on the Pensacola side which is expected to be complete in July. Police remind drivers the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.