Police: Driver behind bars in Tennessee after hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in St. Pete

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) –A 38-year-old man is in custody after a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in St. Petersburg earlier this month, police said in a report.

The crash happened on 5th Ave South near 37th Street South around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 8.

According to police, the motorcyclist, Brendan Markeith Hawkins, 24, was traveling above the speed limit and crashed into a 2005 Hyundai Accent driven by Keith White.

Police said White did not stop and continued west on 5th Ave South.

Hawkins was wearing a helmet but suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Bayfront Health, where he later died, police said.

After locating White’s vehicle, detectives issued an arrest warrant, which was shared with multiple agencies throughout the country.

Police said White was located in Tennessee on Sunday and is now in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition back to Pinellas County.

The report did not mention what charges he faces at this time.

