Police detonate possible pipe bomb near Huntsville Five Guys

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (RocketCityNow.com) UPDATE: Law enforcement officials and the bomb squad are beginning to clear the scene of a suspicious package found at Five Guys on University. The package was found outside the restaurant by a light post earlier today.

Bomb squad and police are still on the scene, but Enterprise and other roads in the area are reopening.

Reporter Kelly Kennedy is on the scene and says that the “pop”, a small explosion she heard earlier, was from the device law enforcement used to shoot the package.

What they found resembled a pipe bomb, but they’re not sure if it was actually dangerous or not.

EARLIER:

Huntsville police and the bomb squad are on the scene of Five Guys on University Drive and Enterprise Way in Huntsville where a suspicious package was found earlier today.

Expect traffic delays in the area as portions of University, Enterprise and other nearby roads may be blocked by law enforcement.

The owner of Five Guys says that he has a group of employees waiting at the IHOP as police investigate a suspicious package.





