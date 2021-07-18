Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) – A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami. The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment. A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday. Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories