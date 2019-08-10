Police associations defend horseback officers use of rope in arrest

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Two police associations in Texas are defending a controversial arrest in which two white officers on horseback used a rope to lead a black suspect through downtown streets while he was handcuffed.

Photos of the Saturday arrest were widely circulated on social media, with many commenting on the appearance of a black man being led by mounted officers through city streets.

But the Texas and Galveston Municipal Police Associations issued a joint statement calling the practice “Race and Gender Neutral.”

It points out mounted police around the country use it and says there are no other written guidelines for them to transport a person in custody.

Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale apologized Tuesday and said his department will not use the technique again.

Donald Neely, who was being arrested for criminal trespass, says he has no problem with what happened.

He says the officers were friendly and treated him well.

The state police organizations statement goes on to say: “There are no good optics when making an arrest or detaining a suspect.”