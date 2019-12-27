Police: Alabama officer shot in head now speaking, walking

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Good news has been released regarding the Ozark police officer that was shot almost two weeks ago in the line of duty.

According to a press release, Officer Samuel Yoh is making “significant improvements” after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds December 12.

Officer Yoh’s improvements include:

Full movement of hands, arms, and legs

Almost full vision

Ability to recognize family and friends

Ability to walk short distances with assistance

For the past several weeks, Officer Yoh has remained at Southeast Health as the Wiregrass has rallied behind him. Supporters can send Officer Yoh cards and letters of support to the Ozark Police Department at P.O. Box 1987 Ozark, Alabama, 36361.

LATEST POSTS