Burned body found in backyard of home on Bonneville Drive

UPDATE (6:08 p.m.) – People living in a West Mobile neighborhood tell News 5 they’re freaked out after a person is found burned in a backyard on Bonneville Drive.

Police went to the home to conduct a welfare check Thursday morning. They say family was concerned about 58-year old Tracey Griffin, who lives at the home.

They told police they haven’t heard from her since Tuesday.

When officers showed up at the home, they found a badly burned body in the backyard.

However, it’s uncertain at this time whether or not it’s Griffin.

“Who could have done such a thing,” Anne Foldeak asks News 5. She lives just up the street from Griffin. “It’s scary. It’s a scary situation.”

Police ask if you have any information, you contact them immediately.

Police are talking to neighbors right now. Neighbors tell News 5 an older woman lives at the location alone.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be available as they come in.