Burned body found in backyard of home on Bonneville Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (6:08 p.m.) – People living in a West Mobile neighborhood tell News 5 they’re freaked out after a person is found burned in a backyard on Bonneville Drive.

Police went to the home to conduct a welfare check Thursday morning. They say family was concerned about 58-year old Tracey Griffin, who lives at the home.

They told police they haven’t heard from her since Tuesday.

When officers showed up at the home, they found a badly burned body in the backyard.

However, it’s uncertain at this time whether or not it’s Griffin.

“Who could have done such a thing,” Anne Foldeak asks News 5. She lives just up the street from Griffin. “It’s scary. It’s a scary situation.”

Police ask if you have any information, you contact them immediately.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Mobile Police say a 58-year-old woman lived at the home where a burned body of a woman was found in the backyard.

Police say family had not heard from Tracey Griffin since Tuesday and called police for a welfare check. That was when police found the body burned in the backyard.

Police say they cannot identify the body because of how badly it was burned.

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.) — Police are investigating a homicide at the 700 block of Bonneville Drive in Mobile.

At about 11 a.m., police went to the home to do a welfare check on a woman who was reported missing by a relative.

When police arrived, they found a woman in the back yard deceased. Police say the woman’s body was burned and they cannot identify her at this moment.

Police say they don’t have a suspect at the moment, but they say there is no cause for concern for the public.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating a homicide at the 700 block of Bonneville Drive in Mobile.

There is a large police presence at a home on Bonneville Drive, between Schillinger and Dawes roads.

The street is blocked off.

Police are talking to neighbors right now. Neighbors tell News 5 an older woman lives at the location alone.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be available as they come in.

