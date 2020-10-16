Police: 7-year-old Chicago girl forced to perform sex act live on remote learning

CHICAGO (WGN) – Chicago police say they are questioning a male suspect after a 7-year-old girl was observed performing a sex act live on a remote learning application.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

Police said a 7-year-old girl was observed performing a sexual act on a male offender live on an online learning application.

Detectives were questioning the suspect Thursday, but it wasn’t known if charges had been filed.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. It’s unknown what condition she is in.

This is a developing story.

