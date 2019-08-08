Police: 2 men arrested after road rage shooting at school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say two men are in custody after what they described as an apparent road rage shooting over traffic outside a Montgomery elementary school.

Local news outlets report the shooting happened Thursday morning when two fathers got into an argument about traffic coming into Blount Elementary School.

Police spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt said one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other. No one was injured.

Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter told news outlets the man with the gun ran inside the school and put it down. Salter says a school staff member picked up the weapon and put it in the safe until police arrived. Police took both men into custody.

The school was placed on lockdown.