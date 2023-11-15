ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is gearing up for the 51st anniversary of their popular Pow Wow.

The event, on Nov. 23 and 24, is a Thanksgiving tradition, welcoming attendees to experience the tribe’s rich culture and vibrant dances.

And, perhaps, to make lasting memories.

During Native American Heritage Month, the Pow Wow aims to educate the public about the tribe’s history and the unique challenges Native people face, both historically and today.

It also offers a range of family-friendly activities, with dance competitions as a popular highlight. These competitions, featuring various dance styles and age categories, provide entertainment and education while showcasing authentic regalia.

Also notable is the annual crowning of the Poarch Creek Indian Princesses, who will serve as the tribe’s ambassadors throughout the year.

In addition to performances, visitors can purchase unique crafts and goods from local artisans and vendors. Various festival foods will be available, including barbeque, oak wood fire-roasted corn, buffalo burgers, ham, fried chicken, and traditional Thanksgiving dishes like turkey and dressing.

This year’s Pow Wow commemorates the 51st anniversary of the gathering on Poarch’s reservation lands, originally established in 1971 as a homecoming celebration for tribal members.

“Pow Wow is our biggest event of the year, and one we look forward to celebrating!” Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, said.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for us to share more about our vibrant culture, rich tradition, as well as our history with those visiting.”

WANT TO GO?

The Annual Thanksgiving Day Pow Wow at the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation in Atmore, Alabama, is set to run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Admission is $15 for both days, $10 for one day, and children aged 6 and under are admitted for free.

For further details, visit https://pci-nsn.gov/annual-thanksgiving-pow-wow/.

