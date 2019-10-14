“Please just bring my baby back,” emotional plea from mom of kidnapped girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. “Just bring my baby back, why did you chose her,” said a tearful April Thomas.

Two persons of interest are being interviewed right now according to Birmingham Police. The Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states. Police do not have any information on where Kamille is. They say they are looking in the area where the suspected vehicle and the persons of interest were found.

“If you see my baby just call her name. Don’t call her Kamille, she answers to Cupcake,” said Thomas.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing kidnapping investigation will be able to contact (205) 297-8413. The public is also able to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

