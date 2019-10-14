1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody AMBER ALERT: 2 persons of interest in custody, 3-year-old still missing

“Please just bring my baby back,” emotional plea from mom of kidnapped girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. “Just bring my baby back, why did you chose her,” said a tearful April Thomas.

Two persons of interest are being interviewed right now according to Birmingham Police. The Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states. Police do not have any information on where Kamille is. They say they are looking in the area where the suspected vehicle and the persons of interest were found.

“If you see my baby just call her name. Don’t call her Kamille, she answers to Cupcake,” said Thomas.

Anyone with information related to the ongoing kidnapping investigation will be able to contact (205) 297-8413. The public is also able to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories