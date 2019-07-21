Planes collide in gate area of Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported when the wings of two Southwest planes collided Saturday night in the gate area of Nashville International Airport (BNA).

According to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, the wing of Flight 1555, with service between Nashville and St. Louis, “came into contact” with the wing of Flight 4580, with service between Nashville and Atlanta.

(Photo: Eric Borden)

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m.

Both of the planes were taken out of service for maintenance evaluation, the airline added.

A BNA spokesperson also said the planes were swapped with new planes to continue to their scheduled destinations.

The Federal Aviation Administration told News 2 it will investigate the incident.