Plane lands on interstate in Knoxville after running out of gas, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said no injuries or damage has been reported after a small plane ran out of gas and was forced to make an emergency landing on the Interstate 640.
Police said the small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 East near Washington Pike Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported and neither cars nor the plane sustained any damage.
The plane was refueled and took off from the roadway around 10:45 a.m.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Amtrak to furlough 2,000 employees in October, members of Congress urge to stop it
- Costello’s connects with kids, has given away 20,000 free meals since pandemic began
- ‘Enter at your own risk!’: Police group launches anti-defunding campaign in Austin
- MCPSS to start phasing students back into classrooms with option to remain remote
- Lawmakers urge top health officials to prevent politics from swaying vaccine approval