Pilot’s father flies with him for the first time

(CBS Newspath) — On this Father’s Day, please take your seat, and listen to this important message from a pilot to his dad.

“We have a VIP on board, and that VIP that I’m talking about is my father,” pilot Anselm Dewar said.

34-year-old envoy air captain Anselm Dewar made that announcement before take-off this Sunday from New York. What followed was tears of joy.

“This is my first flight with him…this is the first flight I’ve flown with my father,” Anselm said.

Anselm has been flying planes for 10 years, but he says busy schedules kept his father from experiencing what it was like, to be his son’s passenger, until earlier this month.

“I just wanted to go on a flight with my son, you know, like I’ve always wanted to do,” Ashman Dewar said.

Anselm said his passion for flying came from his father, who is a cartographer.

Ashman Dewar, originally from Jamaica, came to the U.S. in ‘70s. He went on to become a cartographer using images captured by pilots and turning them into maps. He purchased flight simulator programs to his keep son Anselm busy.

“So he put that game in the computer for me. I used to play that all the time, 24/7,” Anselm said.

All that play paid off. In his early 20s, still trying to figure out what career path to take, Anselm was working at a restaurant. One day, the owner, who had a plane, asked Anselm if he wanted to take a ride. The owner let Anselm take the controls.

“And he looks back at me real quick, and he’s like, ‘Have you ever flown before?’ And I was like, ‘No, this is the first time.’ And he’s like, ‘You’re doing a good job.’”

That restaurant owner offered to help Anselm go to one of the top flight schools in the country.

“I’m very proud of him… to see where he’s coming from and how far he has reached,” Ashman said.

“It’s a blessing to have such a loving father and somebody that supports me and that’s always been there for me for the good and the bad,” Anselm said.