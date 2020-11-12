Pilot killed in fiery crash near California home while approaching airport

A small plane crashed near a home while approaching Whiteman Airport in Pacoima late Thursday morning, killing the pilot.

The plane burst into flames upon impact, setting multiple vehicles on fire in the area.

The incident occurred just before noon in the 10600 block of North Sutter Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, just shy of the airport.

Preliminary information indicates the small aircraft was approaching the runway when it crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane and no other injuries were reported. Authorities have not identified the individual.

The plane appeared to have hit multiple parked vehicles, which caught fire, Sky5 aerial video showed. LAFD initially said the flames had spread to a structure, but later stated that the blaze made it as far as the vegetation and trees, and that crews were able to protect the residence.

“Firefighters navigated downed power lines and protected the home from sustaining any structural fire damage,” LAFD officials said in an updated alert. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off power in the area because of electrical hazards.

The blaze was out by noon, the footage showed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

