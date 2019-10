ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — As firefighters continue to investigate the cause of two fires on Ono Island, we’re getting a look at the aftermath. Take a look at the photo below.

Fire damage on Ono Island.

The flames broke out Saturday on Marlin Key Drive. Witnesses say the smoke could be seen all the way from Foley.

Ten fire crew units with Orange Beach Fire Department, Escambia County, and Gulf Shores all fought the blaze for a little more than an hour. Two homes were completely destroyed, two others were damaged.